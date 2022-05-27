ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 1,000 seniors will walk the stage and collect their high school diplomas at Shotwell Stadium and at the Taylor County Coliseum Friday and Saturday.

Graduations with Abilene ISD is hosting its graduation ceremonies at Shotwell Stadium, while Wylie will be holding their ceremony in the coliseum.

When arriving at each location, new traffic control and procedures will be set in place.

“We want Wylie people to park over in this parking lot, and everybody from AISD to park over at Shotwell,” Rochelle Johnson, Executive Director of the Taylor County Expo Center, advised.

Johnson advised that the West gates, off Expo Drive, will be locked as they want to ensure people park in their designated areas.

West gates closed at Taylor County Expo Center

For each ceremony, school officials told KTAB/KRBC that the following items that will not be allowed:

Outside food, drinks

Noisemakers Air horns Shakers

Tobacco

Alcohol

Illegal drugs

Firearms

On Expo Drive, the Abilene Police Department will manage traffic control between the football stadium and The Expo Center, along with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department set up at Expo’s Gate 1.

“They’ll see more police present than typically there is out here for many events,” Johnson warned. “You know, our large ticketing events, we do have the sheriff’s department here at gate 1, but with AISD and Wylie both graduating tonight you’ll see more than normal.”

Johnson said all vehicles should enter off South 11th Street and once ceremonies are concluded, traffic will be directed exiting only to the East towards Loop 322.

Wylie High School is the first to graduate at 7:00 p.m. Friday, followed by Abilene High School at 8:30 that same night. On Saturday, ATEMS will have its ceremony at 8:30 a.m., and Cooper High will graduate at 8:30 p.m.