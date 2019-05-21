Salvation Army in need of water, other supplies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several organizations are asking for donations, including the Salvation Army.

The shelter is in need of water, snacks, hot dogs, hamburgers, bleach and other cleaning supplies.



“We just, we want to help our community the best way we can. So, we have that going on and we’ll be out here until either we get swept away or we run out of food and then we’re gonna go back and refill and do it again,” Shelley Futrelle, Salvation Army says.

You can drop your donations off at 1726 Butternut.