GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after multiple people were hit in the face with plates of whipped cream in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers were called to an assault around 2:30pm near the Main Street bridge in downtown.

Officers said a woman was walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

Investigators said there have been multiple instances of that happening Wednesday.

Greenville Police released a photo showing the man they said is responsible.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.