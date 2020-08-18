Sen. John Cornyn visits Abilene, talks about impact of CARES Act

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator John Cornyn was in the Key City Monday talking with health care and city leaders about Abilene’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those leaders say they couldn’t have done it without help from the CARES Act.

From the Chromebooks to the use of masks, it seemed as if things were being kicked into high gear as the city tried to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As Senator John Cornyn said Monday, the war on the virus comes with more than just one battle.

“Congress has really seen this as a two-front battle, or war, rather: one public heath and the other economic,” said Senator Cornyn.

The four different entities received about $29 million from the CARES Act, which was split between them as they worked to create a “new normal.”

Hendrick Medical Center received approximately $14 million from the CARES Act, which helped offset losses and keep people safe.

On the other side of things, Abilene ISD received about $3 million as they made the switch from hardcover books to digital ones

“I’m starting my 26th year in public education and I feel like I’m doing it for the first time,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young. “When we left on March the 6th, we did not have infrastructure for a robust online learning model. I’m happy to report that we do now.”

On the north side of town at ACU, the money helped new Wildcats make their way to campus.

“First question we asked them, ‘Since March the 1st has your family’s financial situation changed dramatically?’ Forty-three percent of nearly 600 who responded to that survey said yes,” said ACU President Phil Schubert.

ACU used their more than $3 million to offset some of the tuition costs.

The city is the last of the four who received money from the CARES Act. Mayor Williams says the city used its $6.7 million to help keep things running as normally as possible.

“In the same way that my body is healing and I am going to be better, this nation and this state and our beloved Abilene is also going to heal and we are going to be OK,” said Mayor Williams.