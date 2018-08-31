Senate candidates Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke visit the Big Country Video

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB) - As the U.S. Senate election gets closer, the two candidates incumbent Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are in the last stretch of their campaigns. Both were in the Big Country today meeting with voters and urging them to get to the polls come November 6th.

"It is wonderful to be back in Abilene. It is wonderful to be with so many freedom loving, God fearing second amendment Texans," Cruz said.

"We have an unstoppable determination right now to do the job at hand. Thank you for being with us on this journey thank you for taking the time to join us today," O'Rourke said.

Senator Cruz started in Snyder then headed to Abilene for a meet and greet at Betty Rose's. Democratic candidate, O'Rourke, held a town hall meeting in Sweetwater at Argos Brewhouse and Booksellar. With two months until election day, both candidates met with voters to discuss their platforms.

"We believe in low taxes, low regulations, lots and lots of jobs, higher wages, higher opportunity, we believe in securing the border and keeping our community safe. And if freedom loving Texans stand up and defend our values we are going to keep the state of Texas bright bright red," Cruz said.

"These things public education, health care, immigration these should be things that join us together and I want to again stress that we will not be able to achieve the expectations that we have set right now if we are unwilling to listen to those who come to different conclusions than we do. That see things a little bit differently," O'Rourke said.

Both candidates urged the Big Country to get out and cast their votes. During the last two weeks, Cruz has led in the polls while O'Rourke took the lead in campaign fundraising. The election is November 6th.