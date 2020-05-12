Senior send-off: Wylie salutatorian looks back on the past four years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lily Saterbak is one of only few who has gotten the chance to walk the empty halls at Wylie High School.

“I think we didn’t really realize how impactful school was,” said Saterbak.

Saterbak, like many, has been spending the last few months at home, but instead of focusing on the moments missed, she’s feeling grateful.

“You realize how thankful you are to be a part of everything and how important it is to take every opportunity and every moment you can,” said Saterbak.

While most of her teachers would describe her as quiet or reserved, that never stopped Saterbak from getting involved.

Saterbak was part of the swim and dive teams as well as the school’s marching band.

Her future, however, won’t include a swim cap or a flute. Saterbak says that she wants to go to school to become a doctor.

While those plans may add another eight years to her school planner, the graduating senior says she’ll always remember the four she spent at Wylie.

Saterbak is planning on attending Baylor University in the fall to study Biology.