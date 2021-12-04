Shots fired during convenience store robbery near McMurry University

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Allsups convenience store was made victim of a robbery Saturday night, complete with shots fired.

Calls about the robbery were made around 6:30 Saturday night, from the Allsups across from McMurry University.

Officers with Abilene Police Department (APD) told KTAB/KRBC that a man attempted to steal beer from the store, but was confronted by the Allsup’s clerk.

The suspect shot at the clerk as they chased him out of the store, according to APD.

The Allsups clerk was not harmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.