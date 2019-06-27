Small Business Administration offers low-interest rate loans for tornado survivors

More than a month after the tornado, people in the Key City are still stepping up to help survivors not only rebuild but help pay to fix the damages.

“You just never think a tornado’s gonna hit you, you just don’t,” said Abilene resident Gwen Davis.

Davis took over her family home in 2014 and ever since then has been working to fix it up, little by little.

When the May 18 tornado hit Abilene, some of that progress was gone. Davis soon found herself having to repair windows, the garage and her roof, a project she says cost around $45,000.

“I thank god for insurance that’s for sure,” said Davis. “I don’t know what I would have done without insurance and I know a lot of these people don’t or didn’t.”

Some affected by the tornado weren’t as lucky. Fortunately, Abilene is once again stepping up.

“We have done 155 instances of aid,” said Mary Cooksey from 211 A Call for Help and United Way of Abilene.

The United Way has helped survivors with anything from basic needs like food and clothing, to long-term house repairs.

Now the Small Business Administration is looking to help those affected as well.

“Anyone affected by those storms can come in and apply for a low-interest long term SBA loan,” said Don Fikes from Small Business Administration.

Small Business Administration has set up shop at the Abilene Public Library located on Cedar St. and is offering any loan consultation to residents through July 10.

Officials say they hope these low-interest rate loans will help homeowners and businesses get back on their feet after the tornado.



