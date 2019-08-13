Sneak Peek of Wylie East Junior High School

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-The school year is nearing, and Wylie ISD will soon open its doors to students at its new campus of Wylie East Junior High School.

Superintendent Joey Light showed off the interior of the new facility, but acknowledged some projects are not complete.

“There’s going to be a delay on the track and the practice football fields and the tennis courts, but we’re going to get those as soon as we can,” said Light.

Light reassured the community that desks can be filled by the first day.

“It’ll be ready for our students on the 21st,” said Light.

While Light and his staff put on the finishing touches of the building, they are also looking out for any minor construction errors.

“The long-term goal for a building is to last fifty, sixty years, so all those little punch-list items are critical.we’re gonna try to make sure all of that is taken care of soon,” said Light.

And with the growth of the community in South Abilene, the new campus is filling a gap. Principal Rob Goodenough said over his tenure, he has watched the district double in size. But, with the district split between campuses, Light and his staff are looking to ensure students receive equal academic experiences.

“We hand-selected the staff at both campuses. and we worked really hard at trying to get a good balance of teachers who are seasoned and they kind of know the drill and they know how to hand on the culture to the young folks,” Light said.