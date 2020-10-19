Snyder ISD brings in academic programming organization in response to failing TEA score

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The new school year came with a new style of learning for Snyder students.

The school district came under fire last year after its junior high failed TEA accountability ratings for the fifth year in a row.

The district was up against two possible scenarios: The first would have brought the state in to replace the superintendent and school board with new members. The second, which is what ended up being chosen, was an option to close the school and reopen with a new teaching strategy.

“A lot of districts contract out services for food service, for transportation. We’ve contracted our services to Responsive Ed to provide the academic programs for the junior high,” said Snyder ISD Superintendent Eddie Bland.

At the beginning of 2020, Snyder ISD entered into an agreement with Responsive Education Solutions, a group that would come in to plan out the day to day in the classroom.

First on the list: breaking up schedules.

“It’s an alternating A/B day so you’ll do first 1,3,5,7 on A day and then B day is all your even numbers,” said Snyder Junior High Head of Schools Jerry Russell.

Russell says the alternating days means longer class periods, which will allow teachers time to connect to each student’s style of learning.

“[Those are} directional, positional, elevational and contextual,” said Russell.

Breaking it down, those are traditional learning with a teacher in front of the class, hands-on projects, online lessons, and research-based assignments.

“Rather than students just having to learn a set way, we have multiple ways that students can get to where they need to be academically,” said Russell.

Students also have access to assignments and tutoring online 24/7 which means they can learn at their own pace.

“Our primary focus is to help support our teaching staff every day and to give our students those opportunities to be academically successful,” said Russell.

Technically, school doors were never locked. Instead, the school got a new county number, which on paper makes it a new school with a blank TEA rating.