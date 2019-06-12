South Texas teen arrested with bomb parts after making threats on Twitter

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) - Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester confirmed a local teen’s terroristic tweets toward religious groups are credible.

On June 5, Kester was notified by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives of 18-year-old Joel Hayden Schrimsher’s threats on Twitter.

At a press conference, Chief Kester explained that investigators notified Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz’s Office promoting a search of Schrimsher’s parents address in North Parkwood: “The search resulted in a collection of several items of evidence, including chemical compounds commonly used as components of explosives. These were not derivatives of common household items. These specific compounds, when combined, would create a substantial explosive if detonated,” explained Chief Kester.

The arrest comes with two charges of making terroristic threats and components of explosives. Both are third-degree felonies with bonds of $500,000 each.

“It’s touched us like everybody else in the U.S.,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz. His office has yet to experience a case of this nature. While this is uncharted territory for Saenz, he’s pushing community crime prevention: “We ask the public to be vigilant with their neighbors, with anything out of the usual. With those people that frequent social media, not to take something for granted.”

As of Tuesday evening, Schrimsher had not posted bond.