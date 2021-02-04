Staff excited to reopen Paramount Theatre after COVID-19 restrictions rolled back

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Paramount Theatre is back open after almost two months of no movies or moviegoers.

COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed below 15% in Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D) for seven days straight, which prompted the reopening.

Earlier this week, Paramount Theatre Executive Director George Levesque was sitting at his desk, the doors to the historic theatre were locked, and a reopening date was still unknown.

Thursday was a different story, with characters no longer sitting, but stirring.

“It’s kind of fun, just like restarting an engine,” said Levesque.

A hero has emerged and the clouds seem to be opening up.

“Who’s going to get a hold of the volunteers, who’s going to get a hold of the folks that make popcorn downstairs, who’s going to tell the custodial staff? They’re going to have to start working again,” said Levesque.

In a sequel, there are always a few new faces. In this one, it’s Laura Lee Hines. She hasn’t been at the Paramount since March 2020.

“I think at that point they weren’t allowing volunteers who were 65 and older to volunteer,” said Hines. “It was the first time where I had been in that category where I was too old to do something.”

Thursday she walks a familiar set, excited to get back to performing her role.

“I think I started out clicking, worked in the box office and taking tickets,” said Hines.

She’ll reprise that role in the next weeks as the crowds shuffle in.

“If the Paramount’s open, everything in Abilene’s going OK,” said Hines.

Whether it will stay that way is still up to the villainous virus lurking in the shadows.

The Paramount Theatre will have its first showing next weekend.

They are only seating the theatre at 25% capacity, and attendees must wear a mask until seated.