Strong Sunday storm brings season snowfall total to more than twice Abilene’s average

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The icy roadways and memories of a second snowfall are slowly melting away.

This time around though, instead of one day of winter weather, the Cochran siblings got two.

“I just couldn’t believe that it kept snowing,” said Abilene resident Amy Cochran. “I just kept looking out expecting it to be done and it just kept snowing.”

Cochran grew up in Abilene and she says she’s never seen anything quite like this.

“There was one Easter that I remember in like, April, and we got a ton of snow and it was like, the most bizarre thing,” said Cochran.

According to the National Weather Service, Abilene typically gets around 3.4 inches of snow during the entire winter season.

Sunday’s snowfall, along with the winter storm early this year and late last year have brought the number up to 8.7 inches.

“We’re already way above for snowfall,” said Meteorologist Hector Guerrero, with the National Weather Service.

Guerrero says the early snowfall in October may have contributed to the increase.

“You know, it could snow here in West Texas anywhere around November. Of course this year’s been a little bit different ’cause it actually snowed right before Halloween, so we’ve already had three snows this year,” said Guerrero.

He says the additional snowfall is also unlikely during our current El Niña season, but it has helped the drought situation.

“You guys in Abilene have measured about 2.58 inches, and the average is about 3.61 inches,” said Guerrero.

The clouds are gone and the kiddos won’t be out for much longer, but don’t be surprised if these memories fall on the Key City again well into the spring.