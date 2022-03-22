HASKELL County, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in Veda’s Camp at Lake Stamford are recovering after strong straight line winds overturned trailers and ripped roofs off homes Monday night.

Local resident Mike Sawyer estimates the winds damaged an area roughly 100 yards across, in that span overturning a mobile home trapping a woman inside and nearly collapsing the community’s boat barn.

“We came out and just got everybody’s boats out that we could before it fell in on itself,” said Sawyer.

Shingles and entire roofs could be seen scattered across the Haskell County neighborhood. Resident Benita Clark driove down from her usual home in Midland to survey the damage, her roof among those ripped off by the winds.

“It just rolled the roof right off the house, part of it’s in the lake,” says Clark.

The community is now helping one another clean up the neighborhood as it recovers, says Clark. The support from her neighbors is a bright spot in a difficult moment.

“The nice thing is to see people coming together working,” says Clark. “A lot of people pitching in.”