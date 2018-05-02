Students get life-saving training from Hendrick

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Gun violence has become a rising concern, even in places that previously seemed untouchable. After the Sandy Hook school shooting, the White House pushed to create training for saving as many lives as possible after a shooting situation. Hendrick Medical Center is bringing this training to Abilene.

A recent group may come as a bit of a surprise. Teachers are likely to benefit from “Stop the Bleed” training, and so are the biggest part of any school – the students. At the Studio One Homeschool Resource Center, kids are getting the training to save others in the event of a serious injury, where someone loses a dangerous amount of blood.

Jesus Perez is one student who took this training. He says, “If somebody’s really, really hurt, you don’t want them to be more hurt. You want to help them so they don’t hurt as much.”

Adults are welcome, too, making up a big part of the puzzle. Teacher Francis Graenser points out the obvious, saying, “We always have the kids with us, running around. So if anything happened, we would be able to help them.”

For some of the older kids, this training can bolster what they already know. Carla Franco decided immediately that she wanted to be a part of the class. “I was here when we were talking about it, and I was like, ‘Sure!’ I’ve taken the CPR certified class, so I might as well do this one, too.”

Even the younger children understand the importance of this training. Phoenix Morgan was initially unsure of what he would be learning, and how he might use it. We gave him a hypotetical question: Would he rather encounter a severely injured person before or after the class? Phoenix’s excitedly said he’d rather deal with it after the lesson, “Because, if I don’t know it right now, and you’re bleeding, I know it now, where we are.”

Hendrick will continue to offer these lessons to give the most people this potentially life saving information.