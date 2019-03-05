Study finds MMR vaccine does not cause autism

Copyright 2019, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - A new study finds the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not raise the risk of autism, nor does it trigger autism in kids who are at risk of it.

Those are the conclusions of a study of more than 650,000 children in Denmark, published in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.

The lead researcher said the idea that vaccines cause autism is still around and is getting a lot of attention on social media.

He said they wanted to provide solid scientific answers on the issue.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has ranked the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite vaccine availability as a "top 10" threat to global health this year.