Suspected gunman shot after opening fire outside Dallas court building

(NBC) – A suspected gunman was shot Monday after exchanging fire with federal officers outside a Downtown Dallas court building, police said.

 
A suspected active shooter is in custody after an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside a downtown Dallas federal court building June 17, 2019.Tim Brown

Video shows the gunman near the doors to the Earle Cabell Federal Building at about 8:50 a.m. before running across the street and into a parking lot, where he falls down. He was brought to an area hospital, according to Dallas Police.

No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

