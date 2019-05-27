Sweetwater couple restores historic home, turns it into a Bed and Breakfast

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - If you live in Sweetwater or travel to a certain part of town, then you've definitely seen it.

It's a little piece of history located on the corner of Texas Ave. and Sam Houston St. and it's seen more than 100 years worth of stories.

"Thomas Trammell built the house, he's the man that brought the railroad to Sweetwater, and he built it for his second wife after his first wife passed," said Sweetwater resident Mark Reaves.

”It was a big part of my youth,” said Sweetwater resident Kim Reaves. ”It was the place to be at that time, there were many weddings here, showers and parties.”

It was a house that many remember as having quite a few occupants including families, patients, tenants and even the otherworldly.

"It's only haunted if you want it to be," said Kim Reaves when addressing the rumors surrounding the historic home.

Kim Reaves and her husband Mark are now getting the chance to make their own mark on the historic home.

"We've taken on the challenge of trying to fix it back into its previous state," said Mark Reaves.

The two spent the last almost year renovating it into a bed and breakfast, finding little treasures along the way that reminds us all of what this house used to be.

"I noticed in one of the photographs probably from the 60s or so that that mural was above the fireplace and it was covered with a mirror, and so we got to thinking, 'I wonder if it's still back there?' We cut the glass down and pulled it and it was still back there," said Mark Reaves.

"It was great fun redoing the hardwood floors, we had a company that did that for us and ripped all the carpet out and just to see, you know they're 105 years old," said Kim Reaves.

It's a house that Kim Reaves said she always admired as a child and now she's hoping to bring that same joy to the eyes of the youth today.

"I think it's so important to carry on the history and not let it die away," said Kim Reaves.

The Mulberry Manor as the house is called was built in the early 1900s and has since been a hospital, apartments and family homes.

The Reaves' hope to have it back open to the public by the end of the summer.