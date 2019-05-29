Sweetwater dance group spreads message of acceptance

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB) – A Sweetwater dance group is heading to the Metroplex to perform at Cook Children’s Medical Center, but for these kids it’s not all about dance. They have a unique message of positivity and acceptance.

With each step and every move these kids are dancing to a different beat. USquad is a group dedicated to stop bullying in its tracks.

“If you’re being bullied say something, if you see someone being bullied say something because it will probably go a lot further in the bullies eyes be like okay I probably shouldn’t do this anymore,“ USquad Sweetwater President Lisa Jaramillo, also known as Mrs. J, said.

These kids stand up for those who may not have a voice to stand up for themselves.

“Make them feel like they just need to be themselves no matter what anybody says,“ 7th grade USquad member Toreyna Saddler said.

They even reach out to those doing the bullying.

“I was a bully and they came up there to give their speeches and how they feel about it and stuff. I got kind of emotional so I was the one who went over there and trying to be a part of the group and it just kept me out of trouble,“ Usquad member Jzen Delapaz said.

“So if we have entertainment and the kids giving their speeches about them being bullies or them being bullied you know it goes a lot further I think when kids are teaching kids,“ Mrs. J said.