Sweetwater ISD teachers to see raises, free childcare

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater ISD teachers and staff can expect some big changes in the next school year.

Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard is leading a team to restructure most of the district and many of the changes will benefit those in standing in front of the class.

“I don’t think that anybody will look and say, ‘Well, why would you want to go Sweetwater?’ I think they’ll be saying, ‘Why would you not want to come to Sweetwater ISD?'” said Dr. Howard.

Some of the most notable changes include raises and free childcare for teachers. It’s a move they say they hope will keep and recruit the best in Texas.

“If we want to see students improve and we want to improve every student every day, then we do that by supporting and growing our teachers,” said Dr. Howard.

Dr. Howard says it’s all about movement.

Four schools will be making some shifts next year to accommodate the changes.

Right now Sweetwater Intermediate houses fourth and fifth grade, but next year it will expand to house third grade as well.

All first and second graders will be housed in East Ridge Elementary, which will free up Southeast Elementary for the expansion of the District’s Pre-K program.

That move will leave the early childhood center open to house childcare for Sweetwater ISD employees.

“It’s establishing a good core of leadership,” said Dr. Howard.

Howard says the partnership with the childhood center will save the district about $300,000, which will allow the service to be free for employees.

Another $1 million that has also been saved from restructuring the special education program will go to teacher pay raises, Dr. Howard says.

“Our motto is, ‘Every student, every day,’ and we mean that,” said Howard.

Howard says the key to a good student is a good teacher.

The district also plans to explain its CTE programs for the high school.

A detailed list to other initiatives for the 2021- 2022 school year can be found here.