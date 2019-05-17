Taylor Co. Expo Center wins bid to host high school rodeo finals through 2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene will continue to host the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) finals for at least three more years.
According to a news release issued by the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB), the Taylor County Expo Center won the bid to host the event through 2022, a 3-year contract they say will bring an estimated $4.8 million to the local economy.
The event has been held in Abilene since 1990.
”It has been an honor and privilege to host this competition for three decades, and we look forward to continuing this relationship,” said Rochelle Johnson, Taylor County Expo Center director. ”We know THSRA appreciates the community’s investment to maintain excellence at the Expo Center. These competitors deserve the best.”
The THSRA brings more than 650 Texas athletes and their families to Abilene for three reasons: the right to be called “State Champions,” a chance to go on to the National High School Finals Rodeo, and opportunity to win scholarship money.
The finals will host a wide array of rodeo competitions to showcase the skills, hard work and determination these athletes acquire and maintain. The public is invited to attend and show support for these young cowboys and cowgirls. From pole bending and barrel racing to bronc riding and team roping, the THSRA finals is sure to entertain and draw a crowd.
The Texas High School Rodeo Association is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. A 501 (c3) non-profit, the THRSA supports family values, encourages young people and offers scholarship opportunities.