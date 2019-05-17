Taylor Co. Expo Center wins bid to host high school rodeo finals through 2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene will continue to host the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) finals for at least three more years.

According to a news release issued by the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB), the Taylor County Expo Center won the bid to host the event through 2022, a 3-year contract they say will bring an estimated $4.8 million to the local economy.

The event has been held in Abilene since 1990.

For more information and a full schedule, click here.

The news release reads as follows: