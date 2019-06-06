Taylor Co. grand jury indicts man on 2 counts of indecency with child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Taylor County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on two counts of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Juan Vasquez was indicted Thursday on the charges stemming from an incident in November 2017.

The documents state Vazquez entered the bedroom of a girl under the age of 14 that was known to him, and touched her inappropriately several times.

The victim told police Vasquez smelled like alcohol during the incident and later apologized, saying, "you'll understand when you're older," according to the documents.