Taylor Co. grand jury indicts woman accused of shooting husband multiple times

by: Joey Hollingsworth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted a woman accused of shooting her husband multiple times.

Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson, 48, was indicted for felony aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence stemming from an incident that occurred in February 2019.

According to a police report, the victim returned to his home on the 800 block of Victoria Street just after 6:00 a.m on Feb. 3 and found his wife had locked him out.

Once he gained access, the victim says he found Cole-Hodgkinson in the bathroom with a handgun. The report states she then opened fire and hit her husband in the abdomen and shoulder.

