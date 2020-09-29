Taylor Co. jury selection resumes Monday: What you need to know before showing up

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County courtrooms will soon be filled with people for the first time since the pandemic.

All three districts in the county have gotten the green light to hold jury trials again starting next week.

By now most have received their jury summons, but there are some things those jurors need to know before showing up on Monday.

Taylor County District Clerk County Tammy Robinson says the most notable change will be where jurors go to meet. Usually they would go to the courthouse, but because social distancing guidelines cannot be followed in such a small space, they are moving the jury selection process to the Taylor County Expo Center.

“It’s a large facility that allows us to social distance and to keep the public safe,” said Robinson.

Once jurors walk through the doors of the Display Building, they will get their temperatures taken.

Robinson says the most important thing to remember is filling out the COVID-19 and Summons Questionnaire before arriving on Monday.

“It’s incredibly important that people come prepared,” said Robinson. “If you do not, you’re going to have to stand there with a lot of people trying to fill out your questionnaire, the screening process is going to take longer, and we really just want to get you in as fast as possible and seated so that you are safe.”

While things may take a little longer than we are used to, the District Courts say the wait compared to the last few months of silence will be worth it.

Robinson says between all three of Taylor County’s District Courts, they are about 700 cases behind schedule.

The first jury selection will be on Monday.

For additional information on what to bring, click here.