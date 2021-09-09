Taylor Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 119 cases, more Wylie & AISD kids infected

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting two deaths and 119 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

There have now been 445 COVID-19 deaths in Taylor County.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on Thursday’s two deaths went unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 9.94% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 39 new cases in students Thursday, including 12 elementary students, 17 in middle school, and 10 high schoolers. There are currently 309 active cases among AISD students, and 63 among staff, for a grand total of 372 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports 26 new cases in students, including three at Wylie West Early Childhood, four in elementary, 13 in junior high, three at West Intermediate and three in high school. There are three new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 97 active cases among students and 19 staff, totaling 116 active cases.

There are currently 2,311 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

Hendrick Health reported 113 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, including 26 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 132 patients hospitalized, 115 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 31 total ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,060 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,209 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,378 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50,823 have been fully vaccinated.