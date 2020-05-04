Teachers and youth ministers use postcards to stay connected

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For Hayli and Heath Henry, staying connected to their youth during the pandemic has been a top priority.

“We’re not just their youth pastors, we’re father figures or mother figures.”

Finding a way to do that, however, turned out to be a little more complicated.

The team has tried Facebook Lives and Zoom calls but the method that they find worked the best is sending out actually mail.

“It’s just encouragement, just to let them know that we love them and we’re there for them and we’re just a text or a phone call away,” said Heath Henry.

These two aren’t the only ones who are bringing back postage. In fact, the cards are actually part of Wes Tex Printing’s “Miss you” campaign.

“We designed templates that people would be able to go online, whether it be companies who aren’t able to reach their customers or even just individuals who wanted to reach out to their families,” said Shirley McEntire with Wes Tex Printing.

It doesn’t matter what the card’s message is the end goal is still the same, serving as a reminder that we will all be back together soon.