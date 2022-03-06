ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday was a night to remember for teenagers and adults with disabilities who attended the second annual “Night Under the Stars Masquerade Ball.” This year’s theme being, “Love to Shine.”

Members of Hope Village, a ministry for teens and adults with disabilities, and Abilene’s Upside Down Club, which supports the local down syndrome community, were the ones hosting the ball.

Before the night began, 17-year-old Alyssa Samford was getting ready at home, with the help of her two older sisters, Amber Davis and Samantha Samford.

“I’m just excited for her,” Samantha said. “I was at work making a playlist for the dance, and I was asking what songs she wanted.”

Amber and Samantha told KTAB/KRBC, helping Alyssa get ready is something they’ve been looking forward to for a while.

“This is something that Alyssa saw me do with Samantha, getting Samantha ready for prom,” Amber explained. “So, I wanted to make sure that we had that experience and opportunity with her [Alyssa].”

Alyssa’s mother, Tammy Samford, helps run the organization, Hope Village. Being able to help her daughter, as well as others, feel included is something she holds dear to her heart.

Tammy explained that seeing her daughters’ bonds with one another makes her extremely proud.

“I just love the fact that they have a good, close relationship, and that they support her in everything that she does,” Tammy said. “I think she looks beautiful, so she’s going to kill it.”

While at the ball, Alyssa made plans to dance all night long with her friends and family.

To find out more on upcoming events happening with Hope Village and the Upside Down Club, visit their Facebook page and join their group.