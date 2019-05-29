Texas construction worker killed after being hit by SUV that crossed median Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas construction worker is dead after an SUV hit him and another worker.

It happened Tuesday in Dallas when the SUV crossed a median.

The vehicle first hit a construction vehicle, then bounced into two workers who were repairing the street.

Both workers and the driver were taken to the hospital, where one worker died, while his co-worker and the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not made an arrest and are investigating what caused the crash.

"This curb is a tough one to negotiate, and so it could be a lot of different factors here. So I'm gonna let the investigators who are back here working, that are trained specifically with these situations, I'm going to let them finish their investigation," said Senior Cpl. Demarquis Black, Dallas Police.

The SUV reportedly came within inches of hitting several other workers in the area.