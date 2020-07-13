Texas GOP presses Houston to honor convention contract as state Supreme Court denies appeal

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Republican Party of Texas which tried to force Houston to honor its contract for an in-person convention. The court also denied a petition from Republican leaders in Harris County asking for the same.

The all-Republican court ruled 7-1 that the party’s claim of constitutional rights to hold a convention is “unquestionably true,” but those rights “do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the Center.”

Justice Jeff Boyd did not participate in the decision. Justice John Devine delivered a dissenting opinion.

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cancelled the in-person convention over mounting public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas GOP officials had asked the court to allow for the meeting to go on as planned from July 16-18, in-person at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, which is operated by Houston First.

“…the duty the Party seeks to compel Houston First to perform is imposed by contract, not imposed by law,” the court said.

RPT chairman James Dickey issued a statement Monday morning after the court’s ruling.

“We had hoped that the Supreme Court of Texas would recognize that the issue before it involved constitutionally protected rights flowing from our contract with the Convention Center and confirm that a contract cannot be breached for political purposes,” Dickey said in a statement. “We believe that Mayor Turner used his control of city-owned property to disenfranchise Republicans and attempt to deny them the opportunity to cast their votes for national delegates and electors in-person in Houston.”

Dickey said “regardless” of the Texas Supreme Court of Harris County District Court rulings, “we will have our Convention on time as scheduled.” Temporary Committee meetings started in-person on Monday.

“There will be a call for a meeting of the State Republican Executive Committee to finalize our path forward when we have rulings on both of our cases,” Dickey said. “In spite of the obvious politically-motivated efforts of the Mayor to disrupt our convention, we will duly elect our national delegates and the Presidential Electors for our President Donald J. Trump on time as planned.”

Dickey said over the weekend the party was working on a contingency plan to conduct the convention virtually. He also said the party removed “some of our beloved pageantry,” which included planned speeches from elected officials and “fun interludes,” in order to focus on “critical business,” such as choosing the electors.