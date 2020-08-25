Texas National Guard announces new partnership with Egypt

Leaders gather at Camp Mabry to formally recognize partnership between Texas National Guard and Egypt Aug. 24 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas National Guard announced it is partnering with Egypt Monday.

Leaders met at Camp Mabry to formally sign and recognize the partnership between the guard and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs, Texas Military Department leaders and Egyptian Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attaché to the U.S. and Canada Maj. Gen. Abdelraouf A. Moussa Mohamed, among others were in attendance.

“The National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) supports the security cooperation

objectives of the United States and the Geographic Combatant Commands (GCC) by developing

enduring relationships with partner countries,” a release from the Texas Military Department said.

The SPP aims to build partner capacity, increase readiness and improve interoperability. It is expected to enhance U.S. access and influence, according to the department.

Partnerships like these have been fostered since 1993, the department says. Texas is also partners with the Czech Republic and Chile.