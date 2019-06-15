Texas woman donates kidney to her dad

HOUSTON (CNN) - A Texas woman has given her dad an early Father's Day gift, and it's a special one.

Taylor Tritt knew her father didn't have years to wait for a kidney transplant, so that's when she stepped up in a big way.

"It's just a very special Fathers Day," Tritt's dad, Nick Massad said.

"Actually, my sister told me when we had the surgery that I'd never have to give him another Father's Day gift," Tritt says.

Nick Massad's kidneys were failing him.

"I was faced with dialysis or perhaps and early death," he said.

Nick had a few grim options, and then his doctor suggested a kidney transplant.

But with hundreds of thousands of people waiting for one, and the wait time being more than 5 years, his family knew they needed to do something quick.

"My daughter Taylor said dad you wont need to put that letter out because I've applied for the testing next week," Massad says.

"When we knew he needed a transplant he heard about the list, you know the list, and the details, and the list isn't really an option. It wasn't an option for him to wait that long," Tritt says.

Taylor was a perfect match.

"When I first found out I was referred to be a donor, I was ecstatic. I wasn't scared, it was like, 'When can we go? Lets do it, today.' I mean, he needed it," she says.

"A daughter donating to her father is truly one of the most impressive things someone can do for their family member," Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, Chief Of Kidney Diseases at Methodist Houston says.

Dr. Ibrahim says half of living donors are relatives.

"If you can help somebody, and it's your dad, you help somebody," Tritt says.

It's the Father's Day gift that keeps on giving.

"I have just felt wonderful, felt like my college years all over again," Massad says.

Taylor and her dad are now big advocates for donation.