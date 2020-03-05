Thomas Elementary second grader wins Regional Braille Challenge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s a normal classroom but with an unusual sound coming from the background.

“See how fast I did that? Like who else can do that?” said Thomas second grader Audace Museveni.

Audace is visually impaired and uses a Brailler to write.

“You start out like any print reader. He had to learn the letter sounds and the letter names and then we started pairing that will the braille characters,” said Thomas teacher for the visually impaired Dawn Stearns.

Stearns has been working side by side with Audace since he was three, taking him from a beginner in the classroom to a champion at the Regional Braille Challenge.

“He competed in spelling, then he also competed in proofreading and then reading comprehension,” said Stearns.

He does it all on the Brailler or the Talking Typer.

“It’s the social aspect,” said Stearns. “They get to be around other kids like them and other kids that understand, you know, what they’ve gone through to get to that competition.”

If writing braille wasn’t enough, Audace also speaks Swahili and Kirundi, finding himself being the English teacher at home and the braille teacher at school.