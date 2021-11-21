Throckmorton County warn residents of a man impersonating an officer

THROCKMORTON COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Throckmorton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) sounded an alarm for a man impersonating a Peace Officer.

According to a Facebook post by the TCSO, a Throckmorton woman was traveling from Graham on U.S. Highway 380 around 6:30 Friday evening, November 19, when she was stopped near FM 578.

TCSO says the woman was stopped by a dark, unmarked SUV, displaying only a set of red and blue dash lights.

The Throckmorton woman described the man as wearing plain clothes, white in skin color, and having a gun belt with a holstered pistol.

In the post, it is said that the man ordered the Throckmorton woman to exit her vehicle, citing that her license plate light was ‘out.’

“The man did not identify himself,” the post states. When the woman did not exit her vehicle, two other passing vehicles slowed down, causing the officer impersonator to return to his vehicle.

It is indicated that in his SUV, the man made a U-turn and drove off on FM 578, towards Murry.

The Public Service Announcement continues on to make residents aware of the incident, and warn that if you think the officer stopping you may not be who they say they are, call 9-1-1.

Major telephone service providers, like AT&T and Verizon, say that if you are not in an area with service, you should still be able to reach an operator.