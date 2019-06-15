Tiny homes create big change in Brown County, public invited to tour them

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB) – A few now formerly homeless Brown County residents will soon be moving into new digs and the public is invited to a housewarming of sorts.

Brown County Home Solutions will unveil two new tiny homes in its Legacy Village community in an open house this Saturday.

The apartments will serve as interim housing for those that are without their own living spaces in the county. Residents are selected after an application process and agreeing to the terms of living in the homes which include: caring for the landscape of the village and helping to construct additional homes.

“Right now there are four that’s phase one, eventually there will be 16 tiny homes,” said Linda Heitman, Brown County Home Solutions executive director.

One of the applicants, Jimmy Hallum, will be moving into one of the new homes after Saturday’s open house and says he’s looking forward to having a place where he can put his green thumb to work.

“What I’m looking forward to most? I love gardening,” said Hallum.

The open house will take place between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday, June 15 at 1101 Avenue D in Brownwood.