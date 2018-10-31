Toddler dies one week after being attacked by family dog

A North Carolina toddler attacked by her family's dog a week ago has died.

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WRAL/NBC NEWS) - A North Carolina toddler attacked by her family's dog a week ago has died.

Triniti Harrell had been at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill since shortly after the attack, which ended when an Edgecombe County deputy shot and killed the dog.

Miranda Harrell and her 1-year-old daughter, Triniti, were playing outside their Rocky Mount home last Monday when the family's 6-year-old pit bull attacked Triniti and began thrashing her about, authorities said.

Harrell called 911 and pleaded for help as she fought to get the dog off her child.

"I need some help. My dog is attacking my daughter," Harrell told a 911 dispatcher. "Hurry, she's dying. Please hurry."

According to WRAL, the dispatcher instructed Harrell to use a stick to pry the dog's mouth open, to hit the dog on the head with a heavy object and, finally, to use a knife to slit the dog's throat so it would release the child.

A frantic Harrell said all of those options failed, but authorities said she also tried to stab the dog to stop the attack.

WRAL reports an undercover deputy had to shoot the dog twice after the first shot didn’t stop the attack.

Harrell’s neighbor Sean Davis was home at the time of the attack, and he said the fact he was not able to get to Harrell’s home in time weighs heavily on his heart.

“I have nightmares,” Davis told WRAL. “I can hear the baby in my head. I can hear the baby in my head hollering and crying and all that.”

Triniti’s funeral service will be held on Nov. 1.