Top tips for summer-heat safety

ABILENE, TX (KTAB) - As temperatures rise in the Big Country so does the risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

"When the body's core temperature rises above 104 degrees that's the definition of heat stroke," said Cari Waller, an RN and the nurse program director for the Taylor County Public Health District.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion share similar symptoms such as: nausea, confusion, and headaches, but Waller says a heat stroke is a much more dire threat.

"Your organs can suffer. Your heart, your liver, your kidneys any of your major organs can suffer damage because of those prolonged high temperatures inside the body," Waller said.

Waller urges that preparation is a key step to avoiding health dangers such as heat stroke.

"You want to schedule your outdoor activities in the cooler hours. You want to avoid activities between that 12 and 5 period when the sun is at its hottest," said Waller.

Other tips to keeping you and your family safe and cool include: drinking water before and while out in the sun, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, and wearing a sunscreen with at least 30 SPF protection.

Luckily, many Abilene parents and grandparents are already practicing these sun and heat safety tips.

"Sunscreen is number one it's the first thing [we do] when we go out," said Simone Hester who was at the Rosebud Park splash pad with her two sons. "I apply it here again especially being in the water you have to apply it again and again."

Alongside sunscreen, drinking enough water before spending time in the sun is also a focus for visitors to the splash pad.

"Be to sure that your grandchildren, your children, hydrate before they come because once you're dehydrated it's hard to catch up," said Kenneth Clark who was at the splash pad with his grandchildren.

Waller recommends that anyone experiencing a heat stroke find a cool place out of the heat to sit or lay down, pack ice under the arms and groin to begin the cooling process, and immediately contact 9-1-1.