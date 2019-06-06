Tornado Resource and Recovery Center relocating within Pioneer Drive Baptist Church

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The Tornado Resource and Recovery Center will relocate within the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church before Friday’s 7:30 a.m. opening.

On Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, the entrance to the Resource and Recovery Center will be located at the corner of S. 7th Street and Buccaneer Drive.

Signage will direct individuals to the new location.

The Resource and Recovery Center is open to all persons affected by the May 18 tornado in Abilene.

Individuals in need of transportation to the Resource and Recovery Center may call Arrow Ford at 325-692-9500 to arrange a ride at no charge.

Upon arrival, you will be greeted and met by a caseworker. Upon completion of a brief assessment, a recovery plan is developed for the household. Resources including cleaning items, financial assistance, gloves, food, and box fans are available at the Resource and Recovery Center.

The Resource and Recovery Center will end operations on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Individuals who may have been initially affected by the tornado but no longer have any outstanding needs should dial 211, select their language, and dial 1.

Please remember that 211 should always be your first call when you don’t know whom to call.

Trained information and referral specialists are available to listen to your questions, learn your needs, and identify resources tailored for your specific situation.

United Way of Abilene and the Community Foundation of Abilene have joined forces in a unified effort to serve those in our community who have been impacted by the recent tornado by establishing the Abilene Relief Fund.

Donations for short-term and long-term recovery may be made at abilenerelief.org.