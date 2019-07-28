Tour de Gap rides into 37th year

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB) – Tour de Gap racers began the 37th annual race Saturday morning, all at the benefit of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Texas.

The longtime event winds through more than 100 combined miles of Big Country landscape in three races of different length: 100k, 11k, and the newly added 50k.

This is the fourth year the race has partnered with BBBS, President Mark Rogers estimates about $35,000 will be raised for the nonprofit.

This year’s event drew bike enthusiasts from near and far, but all in attendance were there for the same reasons, says Rogers.

“We just kind of have this kind of community out here of people that just love cycling, love being outside and they love what we’re doing for kids in the Big Country,” says Rogers.

First-time Tour de Gap rider Michelle Allison from Wichita Falls says it was also the local scenery that drew her to competing.

“I’ve always wanted to come down here because when we drive through I look at the trees, the hills and I think it’s got to be a beautiful ride,” said Allison.

Allison’s first venture at Buffalo Gap was a successful one. She won second place in her age division in the 100k race. However, it’s not awards or recognition that put her feet at the pedals of her bike.

“Everybody’s so encouraging and that’s my favorite part. Before we even started I’m talking to people that are standing next to me. It’s like a community,” said Allison.

