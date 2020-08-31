Tracking COVID-19 in the Key City: Contact Tracers and what they do

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the first question many wonder is, “Who was that person in contact with, could it have been me?”

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District has 10 employees whose job it is to answer those questions.

They’re called Contact Tracers, and Emily Waller is one of them.

Waller calls those who test positive for COVID-19 and asks a few simple questions to start.

“[We confirm] where they were tested and the day they were tested on,” said Waller.

After those questions, the next ones get a little more specific.

“[We ask] where do you work? When was the last day you worked on site? Have you been to any restaurants bars or clubs?” said Waller.

What these Contact Tracers are really trying to figure out is something that’s right in their job title, contact.

“When you have contact with a person and then that person then has contact with more people, suddenly the virus can explode,” said Waller. “It’s really important that we catch people before they start infecting others.”

While this may just be one call with one person, it could impact several others.

“We let them know you have contact with a positive case you’re being asked to quarantine for 14 days,” said Waller. “If we were able to catch that two days before their symptoms started then we’ve prevented any other infections from occurring.”

While she is alone in this room, she and others like her are casting a safety net over the community.

Contact Tracing did exist before COVID-19, calling about other infectious diseases like tuberculosis, but Waller says that the job has definitely gained a lot more importance since the pandemic.