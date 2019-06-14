TSA offers tips for making airport wait time shorter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Summer time travel is starting to pick up at the Abilene Regional Airport, and that means security lines are getting longer.

TSA officials say there are several things you can do to make your wait time shorter.

One tip: Check your bags. Airport officials say they’re seeing more firearms and an increase in passengers trying to take one on the plane as a carry on.

“Here at Abilene, we found three firearms last year, already this year we’ve found three,” says Carrie Harmon, TSA Regional Spokeperson.

If you want to bring your firearm with you, make sure it is unloaded, in a locked, hard case, and check with TSA when you arrive and drop off your checked luggage.