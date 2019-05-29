TSTC instructors spread awareness for free college program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Daniel Diaz and Demetri Jones spend day in and day out teaching students about the art of industrial maintenance at TSTC, but it's how the two are marrying their home lives with their jobs that's making the real difference.

"We started fostering at the end of last year," said Diaz.

"We've been foster parents for about two years now," said Jones. "We're here to give these kids a chance."

One of those opportunities, higher education, Diaz and Jones now using their platforms to tell others about a program that allows foster children to schools like TSTC for free.

"I mean I'm in the education business right? So in terms of having these young minds in my home, it's like you want the best for them right? And the best for them is to go to college and to go on and be a success," said Diaz. "So for me that's kind of where this whole thing stems from."

The program is called the State College Tuition Waiver and as Diaz says it's an opportunity a lot of children and even foster parents let slip through the cracks.

"Some of them may feel like they're just not worthy of school and just trying to get out." said Diaz. "There's so many of even of us that are fostering that aren't aware of those things, that these kids have an avenue to go out and be a student and get an education and its paid for by the state."

Diaz and Jones hoping to show the kids they and their wives are fostering and others they do have options and they are worth it.

"It's been a blessing to take kids into our household and if I can teach from this platform then its a joy for me," said Jones.

"That's just showing them their worth right? I mean everyday we build them up and show that their better than what they might have come from and everybody has their own situation," said Diaz.

The program covers all state schools including TSTC.

Potential students must be in the foster care system before turning 18 and use the tuition money before turning 25 in order to be eligible for the program.