TSTC student to participate in national competition

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - For most of us cutting cables and taking things apart can be a hassle but for Texas State Technical College student Katherin Brown, it's a passion.

"It's something I've always kind of been interested in just my whole life through," said Brown. "I'm kind of one of those weird people where this is one of those things that I find enjoyable and so it's not frustrating to me."

Brown's passion grew exponentially when network wiring became something more than just a hobby.



"We had to do an assignment and build a network cable," said Brown. "Right then as I had it in my hands just working with it, it was one of those things that I just knew, you just have that feeling."

It was a hobby, a passion and now a future profession and Katherin Brown was watching it all soar to new heights.



Brown signed up for the Skills USA competition, putting her skills up against others on the state level where cable wiring was the test.



"It's a little crazy and you've got all these people and you don't know what they know, you don't know how much you've got to go against," said Brown.

The competition wasn't the only thing she was battling, she was also battling herself, striving each day to do her best despite having Addison's Disease.

"I just need to basically make sure that I don't overdo things," said Brown.

Brown said she tries to not let her setbacks affect her and that was her motive going into the Skills USA competition, rising to the challenge and bringing home second place.

She now moves on to compete on a national level at a competition in Kentucky.

"You always wonder as an instructor, are they truly getting it and then when they go to state and the advance to nationals, you get to see right there in front of you, yes they got it," said TSTC instructor Renee Blackshear