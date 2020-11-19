Tuscola postal service worker undertaking task of spreading Christmas cheer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The way Jenna Zermeno drives her car is certainly unusual.

“I’m sitting in the middle and my mail is here, and then I use the glove box as a little shelf,” said Zermeno. “Then I’m reaching out this window and driving with my left.”

Strange, sure, but that’s not what catches people’s attention when she rolls by.

We met Jenna during work hours at the Tuscola Cemetery, where the 1990 Cadillac hearse looks right at home.

“We just happened to drive beside an antique shop where she was sitting,” said Zermeno. “I said, ‘I’ve got to take it.'”

When you look inside the car, it’s not what you would expect because the cemetery we met at was just part of her route.

“I saw her fly through our cul-de-sac like a flash of greased lightning,” said Danielle Robertson. “I saw her in her hearse delivering the mail.”

It will definitely make you look twice, but for Jenna, it means two less trips.

“It’s just a matter of space,” said Zermeno.

Christmas season is always a busy one for the U.S. Postal Service as the first week of December brings more letters and boxes for mail carriers to lug around.

“The package volume has gone up a lot and we just have big, big things that we need to carry out to the customers everyday,” said Zermeno.

Instead of shoving the packages in an old jeep or van, why not ride in style?

“You need to be lower to the ground so you can reach your boxes,” said Zermeno. “It just works out perfectly with the hearse.”

It may not be Santa’s sleigh, but it’s still undertaking the task of spreading Christmas cheer.