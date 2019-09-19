Two hearts, one church, one mission

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – To the world, Raul and Wanda Rivera are just husband and wife, but they are more than that. This Corning couple is on a mission to change lives, fighting against social injustice.

The Rivera’s are proud Latinos. No matter where they go, they make sure to take parts of their charismatic Latino heritage with them because love knows no language.

As part of the Salvation Army’s Hispanic core, the pair were previously stationed in Geneva, New York, and Buffalo, N.Y, before coming to “Americas Crystal City”. They were born in Puerto Rico, where they were professional clowns and in 2015 the Rivera’s became leaders of the Corning Salvation Army.

The pair oversees a variety of programs that serves over 500 people a month. They aren’t just pastors and office administrators, the Rivera’s are community leaders, called by the Lord, doing what they love. Serving and loving people.

Every day they prove that you cannot fake love or care when you practice what you preach. Two people. One team. One huge responsibility. Preaching love, sharing love, being love.