United Way and TXU Energy partner in fan giveaway for tornado survivors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Volunteers are loading up and fanning out.

“It’s about to get hot, it’s going to be summer and you’re going to need those box fans,” said Abilene resident Warren Brown.

150 fans were donated to Abilene residents Thursday by the United Way and TXU Energy.

“The great thing we can do is help our community you never want to add too much of a burden on a family when you got summers but the one thing that we can do is try to keep them cool,” said Patrick Johnson from TXU Energy.

The fan giveaway is an annual event in the Key City but this year it wasn’t just about providing a breeze.

“When the disaster happened, it was just a win, win to see how we could help the community,” said Johnson.

“A lot of the families are experiencing different costs as they’re rebuilding a repairing their homes and so these fans will allow people to direct their money into other resources and keep their utility costs low as they enter the summer months,” said United Way’s Bethany Ashlock.

Abilene resident Warren Brown is one of many still trying to get back on his feet after the tornado.

“It scared me I’m just getting right, I’ve been homeless for three weeks come Saturday,” said Brown.

While a fan may just seem like a small gift, to Warren it means so much more because in the end, each small gift adds up to something bigger.

“It’s been a blessing,”said Brown. “I appreciate everyone, every organization that helps.”