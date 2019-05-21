United Way, Community Foundation of Abilene relief funds still taking donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Hundreds of volunteers showed up Sunday morning and afternoon, and again Monday morning to help in the cleanup, and local nonprofits are raising money to help tornado victims.

Both the United Way of Abilene and the Community Foundation of Abilene have established disaster relief bank accounts.

The United Way is working with the organizations that help disaster victims get help.

The accounts are being collected now, and they will be distributed to the storm victims most affected by the Saturday morning tornado.

The Salvation Army of Abilene is also hitting the streets to help feed victims and volunteers, as their mobile kitchen was out early Saturday taking care of first repsonders, and now the storm victims.

Along with monetary donations, the Salvation Army is also asking for food and water supplies since they have so many people to serve.