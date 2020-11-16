United Way of Abilene brings back Winter Lightfest, brightening up 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This year we saw seniors graduate without a graduation and meals shared between car windows instead of between friends.

After almost nine months of keeping our distance, the United Way of Abilene is looking to bring us all together

“We all want to feel a little magic,” said Katie Deal with the United Way of Abilene.

Like most things this year, recreating the Winter Lightfest wasn’t easy in 2020.

“When we first got here It was a maize field and a mesquite forest,” said Jenn Walmann with the United Way of Abilene.

Waldmann like many others from the United Way of Abilene has been working on this year’s Winter Lightfest every week since August laying the groundwork to bring an open field to life.

“We’ve laid the roads, we’ve laid electricity, we’ve laid plumbing,” said Waldmann.

“One thing that’s wonderful about Abilene is when something needs to get done, this town just gets in and does it,” said Deal.

The word ‘normal’ was a big driving force for the United Way of Abilene this year, but bringing back the big candy canes and the twinkling lights was also about helping those in need.

Nonprofits in the Big Country have been struggling this year to keep up operations.

“Agencies like Regional Victims Crisis Center, the Noah Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Deal. “[Fundraisers like this] is how we fund them and it is how we help them serve the neighbors in our community who need more than ever this year.”

The Winter Lightfest has moved from Centennial Park on South 27 to 2250 EN 10.

Gates will open the Friday after Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

The event will be open every weekend until December 13 and then the week of Christmas.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children 2 and under are free.

LATEST POSTS: