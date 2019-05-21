Main News

Video: Midland Co. Deputy collides with train

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 03:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 03:53 PM CDT

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID) - A Midland County Deputy is recovering after being struck by a train, according to Sheriff Gary Painter. 

The crash occurred off of Business 20 in Midland. 

The deputy was crossing the railroad tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. 

Painter says the deputy is banged up but is expected to be fine. 

