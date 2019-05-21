Video: Midland Co. Deputy collides with train
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID) - A Midland County Deputy is recovering after being struck by a train, according to Sheriff Gary Painter.
The crash occurred off of Business 20 in Midland.
The deputy was crossing the railroad tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.
Painter says the deputy is banged up but is expected to be fine.
More Stories
-
The strength of the Abilene community is shining through the…
-
As Abilene residents continue to pick up the pieces after…
-
Abilene residents are still cleaning up after Saturday's tornado.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.