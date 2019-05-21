Main News

Video: Tornado touches down near Midland

Posted: May 20, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:02 PM CDT

MIDLAND, Texas - An apparent tornado has touched down south of Midland.

A viewer-submitted a video of what appears to be a tornado touching down just south of the Midland/Odessa area earlier Monday evening.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

 

