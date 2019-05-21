Volunteers still needed Tuesday for Abilene tornado recovery efforts Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Abilene tornado damage (photo courtesy Abilene Drone) [ + - ] Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Volunteers are needed again on Tuesday to aid recovery efforts from Saturday's tornado.

According to a news release, the Big Country Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is requesting volunteers again on Tuesday, barring any tornadoes overnight.

Volunteers will work inside at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church gym only.

Those with computer and/or people skills are needed for "the next few days" from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for 2 or 3 hour shifts.

Those whose homes were damaged by the tornado are encouraged to come to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church gym starting Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet with recovery agencies, and enjoy refreshments and supplies.

People may also continue to phone in their needs by dialing 2-1-1, choose your language; select option 1.